Following a comprehensive consultation process with the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board has today approved the medal events programme and athlete quotas for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The announcement follows the IPC Governing Board’s approval of the final medal events programme and athlete quotas for the next Paralympic Games, following a lengthy consultation exercise with international federations.

For rowing, this means a fifth event will be added to the existing programme – the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls. This change will increase the total number of Athletes slots from 96 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 104 for Paris 2024 – still with an equal number of women and men competing – meaning 12 each of the PR1 Men’s and Women’s Single Sculls and 10 each of the double sculls and the coxed quadruple sculls.

There will now be five events in the Paralympic rowing programme: the PR1 Men’s Single Sculls, the PR1 Women’s Single Sculls, the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls, the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four and the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls.

World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland said: “We are proud that rowing’s Paralympic programme will increase with the addition of a mixed event. We understand the challenge of the quota across all sports and appreciate that the IPC accepted to add another event to the rowing programme. We are dedicated and committed to continuous improvement for Para-Rowing and we can be truly satisfied by this decision.”

The qualification criteria will be published in the first quarter of 2022.

